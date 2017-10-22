Sun October 22, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2017

Meeting reviews work on burns centre

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Saturday reviewed progress on the construction of a Burns and Trauma Centre.

Zahir Shah, secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement (RR&S) Department, chaired the meeting. Officials of various departments attended the meeting, says a press release.

The secretary RR&S asked the representative of C&W Department to share a complete work schedule and current status of the project.

The C&W representative informed that a few of the contractors had been assigned the task and they had started work on the project while others would be engaged soon. The secretary RR&S directed officials to complete the burns centre within the stipulated time.

He said that there was close liaison between the office of chief secretary, Communication and Works Department and USAID to build the centre within the stipulated period.

“All of us need to put in special efforts in order to complete this centre well in time,” he said.

The secretary directed the concerned departments to monitor the progress on a daily basis and submit a weekly report. The Provincial Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA), in collaboration with USAID, is in the process of completing the building.

