Parents accuse Qavi of offering millions to withdraw case

MULTAN/LAHORE: Social media sensation Qandeel Baloch's parents on Saturday claimed that the prime accused of their daughter's murder — Mufti Abdul Qavi — offered millions in bribe to withdraw the case.

“We won’t forgive our daughter’s murder in exchange for the money, cars, and houses being offered to us,” Qandeel’s parents said. “We are happy that Qavi was arrested and request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to keep a close eye on the case,” they added.

A local court in Multan, hearing the Qandeel murder case, had remanded the accused in police custody for four days on Thursday. He was arrested on Wednesday after the court dismissed his bail plea and ordered the police to arrest him for failing to cooperate with the prosecution.

On the other hand, cardiologists on Saturday said Mufti Qavi could not be remanded in police custody as his left vein was blocked and he was suffering from ischemic heart disease, adding that he should be allowed to stay at the Multan Institute of Cardiology for an indefinite period.

Senior cardiologists conducted the computed tomography angiogram test and established that Mufti Qavi’s left vein was blocked.

An angiography of Mufti Qavi would be conducted after he became physically stable.

He is not in critical condition but his physical remand in police custody or his polygraph test would be harmful for his life, said MIC Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal Alvi while talking to reporters. He refused to give tentative period and said he should remain admitted to the Multan Institute of Cardiology for an indefinite period.

Earlier on Friday, Judicial Magistrate Pervez Khan had granted Qavi’s four days physical remand after which he was shifted to the Chellyak police lock-up. Later, he felt pain in his heart and was quickly shifted to the MIC emergency where doctors had recommended his CT angiography test.