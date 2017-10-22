Citrus exporters stressed to ensure fruitful season

KARACHI: Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters and Importers Association (PFVA) on Saturday stressed the stakeholders to be well prepared to take up the regulatory requirements for Kinnow exports to Indonesia, expected to start from mid of November, and make the most of it.

“Strong linkage between research institutions and stakeholders from horticulture sector is vital for enhancing export of fruits and vegetables from Pakistan,” Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief PFVA, said during a meeting with the top management of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

Briefing Dr Khaula Shirin, director general PCSIR, about the objectives and programmes of PFVA, Ahmed highlighted the areas of mutual cooperation and informed the council’s scientists on the growing need for research in horticulture export sector.

During the meeting, the statement said, the prospects of establishment of a facility for the research and development of new disease-free banana varieties through tissue culture techniques also came under discussion, while preparation of a concept paper on proposal to fast-track the accomplishment the goal was also agreed upon.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shirin assured the Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters and Importers Association officials of the PCSIR’s cooperation for boosting fruits exports on top of provision of all kinds of technical support.

“The PCSIR will support the upcoming national conference on horticulture sector being organised by the Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters and Importers Association,” Dr Shirin said.

Terming the theme of the conference as quite attractive, the DG PCSIR hoped it would be a landmark in the history of horticulture sector.

The statement added that the meeting also agreed the authorities would be approached for the prompt funding of the PCSIR projects aimed at boosting the national economy in general and fruits and vegetable exports in particular.

The sitting also acknowledged that by spending only Rs30 million, the PCSIR could reduce its response time for Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) testing for pesticide, which would provide a great relief to the exporters of perishable goods like fruits and vegetables.

Allocation of Export Development Fund (EDF) for enhancing such facilities at the PCSIR was also hailed.

Ahmed led the PFVA delegation comprising Aslam Pakhali, senior vice chairman, Shahazad, vice chairman committee, and Ilyas Ahmed, general secretary PFVA, whereas the PCSIR was represented by Dr Khaula Shirin, DG, and scientists Razia Begum, Dr Sohail Shaukat, Dr Omer Mukhtar Tarar, and Dr Abdul Basit Khan.