Kohli hails India’s latest spin attack

MUMBAI: Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday hailed India’s rotation policy for helping unearth his side’s potent new spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

“We are giving chances to guys who we think have the ability to perform at this level,” Kohli said ahead of the opening ODI against New Zealand.

“It is something we need to experiment with, to find our best bowling combination before we can reach the World Cup stage,” he added.

Kohli lavished praise on 22-year-old Kuldeep and Chahal, 27, for grasping the opportunity they had been given with both hands.

“It’s a combination of... giving guys chances as well as understanding the workload of bowlers who have played a for a while,” said Kohli.