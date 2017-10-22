Farmers’ plight

This refers to the letter, ‘Farm workers’ (Oct 21), by Fazal Karim. The plight of farmers is being ignored by the concerned authorities. Across the country, farmers are living miserable lives. In Herronk, a small village near Turbat, farmers are leaving their farms because of lack of facilities and low income. Many are planning to move to other cities since their hard work is not paying off. They work from dawn to dusk, but still they do not earn enough money to feed their families. The life of a farmer is quite hectic. At times, they have to go at middle of night to their farms to water the fields. After all this hard work, they receive absolutely nothing in return. The government is supposed to take care of the basic need of farmers.

Ali Jan Maqsood ( Turbat )