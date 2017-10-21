Sat October 21, 2017
Lahore

October 21, 2017

DFID official calls on Hamza

LAHORE :DFID UK representative in Punjab Ms Ruth Graham called on Pakistan Muslim League (N) MNA Hamza Shahbaz. 

According to a statement, Hamza Shahbaz appreciated bilateral relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom and expressed hope that in the coming days the ties would further be strengthened. He said that with the cooperation of DFID many projects had been launched in health and education sectors of Punjab which were reflecting positive results as well.

