JI holds rally

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami has said that abolition of the Articles relating to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Pakistan’s constitution is an international agenda and the west-funded NGOs have been working on it since long.

This was stated by JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem while addressing a rally held on Multan Road after Friday prayers against an effort to change legislators’ declaration of faith with regard to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. Amirul Azeem said world powers wanted to achieve their goal through their agents sitting in the government quarters and bureaucracy. He said the nation wanted Prime Minister Shahdi Khaqan Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and the ousted Premier Nawaz Sharif to disclose the whereabouts of the committee set up by the government to trace the elements behind change of declaration related to the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the controversial piece of legislation and why its report had not been made public so far. JI Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid said it was the consensus of all the schools of thought that Qadyanis were non-Muslims.