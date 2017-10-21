Two indicted in SSP Aslam murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Friday indicted two accused in the murder case of SSP Chaudhry Aslam.

The two accused, Zafar alias Saaien and Ubaid alias Aabi, denied the charges and pleaded not guilty. On this, the court summoned the case investigation officer (IO) and the prosecution witnesses for an appearance on November 7 to record their statements in the high-profile murder case. SSP Aslam and two of his police guards were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Lyari Expressway in January 2014.

On September 7, the ATC had provided copies of documentary evidence to the two suspects. According to the prosecution, the attack was carried out at the behest of the then leadership of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the suicide bomber was identified as Naeemullah, a resident of Pirabad and student of a local seminary, adding that he remained in Afghanistan for many years.

Life for ‘cricket murder’

A court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a person over a cricket-related dispute in Nishtar Park on November 15, 2009. According to the court’s verdict, Ashok shot dead Muhammad Asif during a fight that broke out over the game.

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) noted that the prosecution had proved the murder charge against Ashok. The court had also examined the statements of the witnesses who had identified Ashok as the killer.

After the judge handed down the verdict, the accused tried to escape from the court but police apprehended him. The convict, who was on bail, was sent to the city’s central prison in the murder case that was registered with the Soldier Bazar police station.