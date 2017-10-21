‘Govt must facilitate private sector’

LAHORE: Air commodore Amir Bashir on Friday spoke about the importance of the private sector for the economic turnaround of the country at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He was heading 115 participants of the inland study tour of National Defence University, Islamabad.

He said economic growth the world over was spearheaded by the private sector, while the government facilitates them through prudent policies. LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for Pakistan. CPEC is part of One Belt One Road plan to establish close land and maritime links among the countries in Asia and Europe.

“Once it is complete, it is estimated that the volume of intra-trade among these countries would reach dollar 2.5 trillion,” the LCCI president said. “We believe that greater success cannot be achieved without the fullest participation of the private sectors from both Pakistan and China especially engaging small and medium-sized enterprises.”