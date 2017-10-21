Cotton stable

Karachi: Trading increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said cotton arrivals increased with a slowdown of one day, as mills kept quality buying building despite an increase of 36 percent in cotton arrivals in the ginning factories by October 15, 2017. A total of 36 transactions were recorded of around 28,000 bales at a price of Rs5,500 to Rs6,300/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Khairpur, Rohri, Daharki, Saleh Pat, Ghotki, Rahimyar Khan, Alipur, Fazalpur, Khanpur Mehar, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur, Chichawatni and Layyah.