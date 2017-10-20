Elimination of corruption top priority: NAB chairman

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Thursday said elimination of corruption was top priority of NAB and promotions in the bureau would be given only on merit, seniority, performance and according to law.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of Human Resource Department of NAB at NAB headquarters. He said the provincial quota would be strictly observed and no injustice would be done to the provinces.

He said policy of zero tolerance would be adopted against inefficient, corrupt officials and hard working, honest and able officers would be encouraged, while disciplinary action would be taken against officers who would violate the law.

He said no officer was above the law and where the law gave them authority, it also stopped them from misusing the law and taught them self accountability. The NAB chairman said he would not tolerate any pressure or influence on the policy of rotation, progress and posting, while he would ensure that merit and transparency was observed in NAB.

He said he would promote teamwork in NAB and urged the officers to work with passion and steadfastness, adding promotion of no officer would be stopped without reason.

NAB chairman said he performed his duties according to law all his life and he expected that the officers would also perform their duties with honesty and in a legal manner. He said observance of merit and justice would increase the performance of the institution.

It was their mission to end corruption from the country and every effort would be made to achieve this goal, he added. He said the decisions of Supreme Court would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said NAB would take steps for promotion of Urdu in the country and he would only make speeches in Urdu. The NAB chairman said individuals make organizations and if individuals work for the betterment of individuals, then there was no reason that Pakistan does not become free of corruption. NAB could become best institution at the international level if it worked according to law and regulations, he added.