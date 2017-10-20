PAF holds seminar on airpower

Islamabad:A two-day International Seminar on Airpower (ISAP) with the theme of ‘Emerging Trends in Airpower’ commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman attended the opening session of the seminar. Former air chiefs of PAF, senior serving and retired PAF officers, Pakistan based foreign Defence/Air Attaches and select Academia notables from various educational institutions also attended the seminar.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training), delivered the inaugural address. Speakers and observers from 18 allied countries are participating in the seminar encompassing various emerging trends in airpower. The basic purpose of the Seminar is to provide opportunities of mutual learning, enhancing awareness and understanding of defence issues in general and the use of Airpower in particular. The seminar would offer an excellent opportunity to augment diplomatic relations, military ties and cooperation between allied countries.