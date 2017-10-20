New instructions for MDCAT

LAHORE :University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued new instructions for the candidates who would appear in Medical and Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT) to be re-conducted by the varsity on October 29.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, as per new instructions, the candidates are not allowed to bring clip boards at the test centres. Moreover, cell phones, calculators, books and notes, bags and electronic devices such as watches, headphones, Bluetooth and even metallic pens are strictly prohibited.

Though the roll numbers and test centres will be the same as that in the test held on August 20, the candidates are required to take a fresh printout of their admittance card by visiting the web-link www.bankislami.com.pk/UHSMDCAT2017. The candidates, who got themselves registered manually on August 15 and 16, will have to visit UHS personally with their previous roll numbers to get a new printout of their admittance card.

UHS has advised candidates to reach their respective test centres at 07:15am on the test day. They must bring the print out of their new admittance card, original CNIC/B-Form and two blue ball point pens. Markers, pencils and metallic pens are not allowed.

The candidates have also been advised to memorise their roll numbers as they will not be allowed to take their admittance cards inside the examination hall.

The instructions further read that no candidate would be allowed to enter the test centre after 08:15am on the test day after which all the centres would be sealed. The candidates have been cautioned against bringing any prohibited item with them at the test centre as body search would be conducted before entrance into the test centre.