Traffic wardens honoured

LAHORE :Station Commander Brigadier Babar arranged a ceremony to pay tribute to traffic wardens of city division.

Brigadier Fayaz, Colonel Umair, SP City Asif Siddique and traffic wardens of Cantt sector attended the ceremony. Each traffic warden was awarded Rs 5,000. Station Commander Brigadier Babar said traffic wardens are providing best traffic services in Cantt. Traffic wardens used their skills to ensure smooth flow of traffic Cantt. Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said traffic wardens were giving best road services. He thanked station commander for arranging the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the CTO participated in traffic awareness walk and distributed prizes among the students who had won the quiz competition held in a local school in Jubilee Town on Thursday. CTO said children were the future of nation and such healthy activities would continue in educational institutions across the city to educate children about traffic rules and regulations.