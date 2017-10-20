England plot revenge in women’s Ashes

MELBOURNE: England’s women will hope to build on the success of their World Cup triumph and wrest back the Ashes from an Australian side shorn of talismanic captain Meg Lanning.

The all-formats tournament kicks off with a One-day International in Brisbane on Sunday and promises to be more than a curtain-raiser for the five-Test men’s series that begins in November.

England, captained by Heather Knight, are seeking revenge after being humbled on home soil in the previous series in 2015, while Australia are desperate to make amends for their surprise World Cup semi-final exit in July.

“We’ve got over (the World Cup) now,” Australia pace bowler Megan Schutt told reporters this week.“We’ve learnt from the mistakes that were made over there and dealt with the personal issues that came with that.“We’ve really worked hard at getting over that speed bump.”