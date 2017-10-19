Development linked to gender equality

Islamabad :Gender equality is essential for the development of Pakistan and the Plan International’s global takeovers provide an excellent opportunity to encourage girls to claim challenging positions in society.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar on Tuesday while addressing a function of the International Day of the Girl Child here. The minister said Pakistan being a party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women and other core Human Rights conventions was committed to protecting the rights of children particularly of the girl child. "Pakistan has always been among the forefront nations advocating the Children’s Rights. Our tradition of commitment to children’s rights continues in the state policies. The government of Pakistan is carrying forward an agenda for substantial reforms, which will have a better impact on the lives of girls child," he said.

The minister said Islam tasked its followers with caring, protecting and working for the welfare of girl child. "In light of Islamic teachings, we are committed to provide a congenial environment to the girl child where they can enjoy protection from all forms of discrimination and violence. The government laid special emphasis on safeguarding the rights of children. We have undertaken legislative and administrative reforms to make Pakistan a discrimination free country by eliminating discrimination against girl child at home, work place and in the society," he said.