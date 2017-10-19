Little chance of Safar moon sighting on 20th

Islamabad: There is a little likelihood of the Islamic month of Safar beginning on October 21. “The new moon of Safar 1439 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00:12 PST on October 20, 2017, i.e. on 29 Muharram, 1439 AH. According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of the sighting of the new moon of Safar 1439 AH on the evening of that day," Abdul Rashid, director at the Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said.

The weatherman said according to the climate records, the weather was expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on October 20. The country's main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, is assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.