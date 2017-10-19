Three hurt as students clash at Urdu university

Three students got minor injuries when activists of the Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) and the Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF) pelted each other with stones at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), on Wednesday.

As per reports, the fight erupted owing to a heated argument that the members of the two student groups had a day ago, outside a class of the varsity. A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary soldiers was called in by the varsity’s administration to bring the situation under control. SHO Aziz Bhatti police station, Muhammad Haneef, told The News that the activists of the IJT and PkSF were charged because of an intense argument that took place at a practical room of the varsity on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, the activists of both student factions started pelting each other with stones after some students initiated another argument,” SHO Haneef added. He said police officials reached the site on a call of the varsity’s management. The SHO added that some students were arrested but were later released after their elders intervened. Three students got minor injuries in the clash and were shifted to a nearby health centre for treatment; they were discharged after treatment, the SHO added.