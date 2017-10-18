Crown Prince and Sheikh Nasser visit Pakistan Pavilion

BAHRAIN: Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain Javed Malik has said that Pakistan’s participation in Bahrain International Defence Exhibition and Conference (BIDEC) has been highly appreciated by the government of Bahrain.

He said that the Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Sheikh Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, accompanied by his brother and Commander of Royal Guard Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander in Chief of Bahrain Armed Forces and senior government ministers personally visited the Pakistan Pavilion, which clear indicates that our participation has been welcomed.

The BIDEC is taking place in Bahrain from 16 to 18 October, 2017. International exhibitors from the defence industry include the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, Russia, Canada, the United States, Turkey and others.

Pakistani Exhibitors include DEPO, Cavalier Group, National Radio and Telecommunications Company, and others. A delegation, led by POF Board Chairman Lt General Umar Farooq Durrani, is participating in the exhibition.

Ambassador Javed Malik said that Pakistan is an important country of the Muslim world, and our perspective on the emerging regional developments is very relevant. He said Pakistan believes in working closely with all its friends and allies for regional peace and stability and Pakistan’s presence in this important conference is a clear example of how important and relevant Pakistan is to the countries of the region.