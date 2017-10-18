Leicester sack manager Craig Shakespeare

LONDON: Leicester City sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday, just four months after handing him a permanent contract to manage the former Premier League champions, British media reported.

Shakespeare, 53, was promoted from his role as assistant coach on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in February and in June he was handed a three-year contract.But the 2015-16 champions have struggled this season and are third from bottom of the table with a single league win.

Monday night’s 1-1 home draw with West Brom saw Leicester’s winless Premier League run reach six matches.Shakespeare’s appointment earlier this year sparked a striking upturn in form that saw Leicester secure their Premier League status and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Reacting to Tuesday’s development, former Leicester and England player Gary Lineker tweeted: “Was always a miracle, but it’s even more remarkable really that Leicester won the league given the ineptitude of those that run the club.”