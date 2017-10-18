Sami bags nine wickets inKarachi Whites win over HBL

KARACHI: Test discard Mohammad Sami claimed nine wickets in the match to enable Karachi Whites to pull off their maiden win as they overwhelmed Habib Bank Limited (HBL) by nine wickets on the third day of their Pool B fourth round Quaid-e-Azam trophy game here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

United Bank Limited (UBL) ensured their Super Eight spot when they defeated Rawalpindi by seven wickets at the latter’s backyard. This was UBL’s fourth successive triumph.

Sami captured 5-55 to enable Karachi Whites to dismiss HBL for 191 in their second innings. HBL, who had conceded 126 runs lead, thus set an easy target of 66 for Karachi Whites who achieved it in the 14th over for the loss of one wicket.

Sami finished with impressive match tally of 9-95. This was the 31st occasion that Sami got five wickets in an innings in first class cricket.

All-rounder Ammad Butt slammed 55 off 81 balls, striking five fours and one six.

HBL posted 137 in their first innings. Karachi Whites, in response, had scored 263.

In the other Pool B outing, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, UBL tamed Rawalpindi to move to 39 points at the summit.

Rawalpindi, who had conceded 93 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 159-6 and were folded for 192 with left-arm paceman Mir Hamza capturing 5-56. Hamza finished the game with an excellent match haul of 10-82.

UBL chased the 100-run target in the 16th over for the loss of three wickets. Left-handed in-form batsman Saad Ali (37*) and Sohaib Maqsood (32*) took their team comfortably home following initial hiccups. Rawalpindi scored 136 in their first innings. In response, UBL accumulated 229.

Lahore Whites secured eight runs lead when in response to Khan Research Laboratories’ (KRL) first innings total of 322 they scored 330 all out after resuming at 157-3 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Mohammad Irfan (48), Fahad-ul-haq (48) and Usman Salahuddin (39) batted well. Left-arm experienced paceman Sadaf Hussain (7-85) bowled ruthlessly. KRL were 68-2 in their second innings at close.

Pakistan Television (PTV) gained 119 runs lead when they scored 400 all out in response to FATA’s 281 at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot. Following a century from Saud Shakeel (108) and Hasan Mohsin’s (83) superb batting on Monday, Mohammad Irfan Junior scored solid 81 which came off 138 balls and had 12 fours.

Asif Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with 4-116, while Sohail Akhtar claimed 3-84. FATA were 213-2 in their second innings when bails were drawn. Fawad Khan (85*) and Test discard Yasir Hameed (73*) were at the crease.

In a Pool show, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, SSGC galloped to their fourth win on the trot to almost ensure their Super Eight spot as they annihilated Faisalabad by an innings and three runs. Having conceded 170 runs lead, Faisalabad perished for only 167 in their second innings.

Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti wrecked Faisalabad’s batting with his career-best figures of 8-50, for a match haul of 14-102. Faisalabad posted 153 in their first innings. In response, SSGC accumulated 323.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, in response to NBP’s first innings total of 553-8 declared, Islamabad reached 300-6 after resuming at 90-3. Abid Ali (160*) batted with authority, hitting 17 fours and one six in his knock.

Altaf Ahmed got 3-63. Former champions SNGPL registered their third win when they overpowered Lahore Blues by five wickets at LCCA Ground, Lahore. SNGPL raced to the 125 runs target in 36 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed hit 52. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq remained not out on 21. Having conceded 91 runs lead, Lahore Blues perished for 215 after resuming their second innings at 199-8.

Lahore Blues made 108 in their first innings. In reply, SNGPL posted 199. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, the match between holders WAPDA and Peshawar entered an interesting stage as WAPDA were 228-8 at close while chasing 246, needing 18 runs to win. Having gained an 81 runs lead, Peshawar were folded for 164 in their second innings. Test fast bowler Mohammad Asif once again bowled well, claiming 5-40.