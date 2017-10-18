Khawaja takes swipe at Aussie selection policy

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja has taken a swipe at Australian selectors after being dropped for Tests this year in India and Bangladesh, saying chopping and changing created instability in the team.

The 30-year-old batsman passed 50 in six consecutive Tests during the 2016-2017 home summer, but was largely overlooked for the Asian tours, ostensibly because of his past form on the subcontinent.

Khawaja is widely expected to be restored at number three for the upcoming Ashes series with England, but is disappointed at selectors changing the line-up.“They never used to do it before, I’m not really sure why they do it now,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation late Monday.