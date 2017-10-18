Gas shortage

Rawalpindi: The residents of Arya Mohallah have appealed to higher ups of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to take notice of low to zero gas pressure even before the start of winter season which has affected their daily routine.

Arya Mohallah Welfare Society has said that gas pressure in streets 16, 17 and 17-A remains low to zero most of the day which makes it difficult to prepare food particularly breakfast. They have appealed to SNGPL managing director and general manager to take notice of the situation and ensure smooth supply of gas.