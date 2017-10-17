PML-N activists join PTI in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Several activists of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a gathering in Zando Banda here on Monday.

PML-N activists including Qamar Zaman, Wali Rehman, Roohul Amin, Gul Muhammad, Fazal Malik, general councillor Afzal Khan, Waheed Khan, Rizwan and Amir Khan along with their relatives and friends quit their party and announced joining PTI during a gathering in Zando Banda.

PTI local leaders including Saleem Mujahid, Nihar Khan, and Bahramand Khan were present on the occasion.

Expressing confidence in the party leadership, they said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and District Nazim Liaquat Khattak had carried out record development projects in the district. They said that the Awami National Party (ANP)-led provincial government in its five-year term did nothing for the welfare of the people and looted the national exchequer. They said that people had rejected political parties including ANP and Pakistan People’s Party in 2013 general election and voted PTI for bringing about a change in the region.