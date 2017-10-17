Disabled people stage protest against police

PESHAWAR: Several disabled people staged demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, asking the government to withdraw ban on the transportation of cloth from Karkhano Market to

the Haji Camp bus stand and take action against the local police for allegedly harassing them.

Led by their union president Amjad Khan and Mohammad Shakoor, the protesters said the police harassed them when they bring cloth from the Karkhano Market on their motorcycles and three-wheelers.

They asked the government to allow them to transport the merchandise to the markets in the city to enable them to earn livelihood.