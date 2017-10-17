Iran police seizes 100,000 fake Iraqi visas

TEHRAN: Iranian police have seized 100,000 fake visas for Iraq and made six arrests ahead of the huge annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in November, newspapers reported on Monday. "Police forces have dismantled a band of six persons and seized 100,000 fake visas for Arbaeen" which this year falls on November 9, Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi said.