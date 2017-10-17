British Council, RIS sign MoU on education promotion

IslamabadThe British Council in Pakistan and the Roots International Schools (RIS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a range of educational programmes, says a press release.The MOU was signed by Hasan Khattak, director of Examinations Services, British Council Pakistan and Walid Mushtaq, CEO, Roots International School.

This MOU will allow the British Council and Roots International School to work together for implementing joint education programmes that include testing and assessment service of students and teachers by APTIS, capacity building initiatives like Connecting Classrooms, providing students of Roots International with a platform for availing opportunities abroad through British Council IELTS Partnership Programme.

The partnership also involves providing access to learning resources to students and teachers through the British Council digital library. Speaking at the occasion, Hasan Khattak said, “The British Council is delighted to sign this agreement with Roots International for APTIS- an innovative global English assessment tool for their teachers and students. This arrangement will not only allow us to enhance our work with one of our key stakeholders but also set a new benchmark for assessing English language skills across Pakistan’s education industry. We are committed to high levels of investment in Pakistan’s education sector.”

“Our IELTS Partnership programme will allow Roots’ students to join the global community of 3 million test takes who have taken the IELTS test to make their dreams of flying abroad a reality. Pakistani students are extremely talented and if they are given such platforms, they will succeed in life while making their nation proud,” he added.

Mr. Samuel Heath, Communications Director at the British High Commission also graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour at RIS Strategic Partnership with British Council and MoU Signing Ceremony. While addressing the audience, Mr. Heath stressed on how The UK and Pakistan share close cultural and economic ties forged over many years. The services offered by UK reflect a close, mature, and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, especially in the field of civil society, exams, education and the arts.

RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq added, “Creating a better world requires teamwork, partnerships, and collaboration. Roots International Schools is a proud partner of British Council for more than two decades. Each year our more than 5000 students take their CIEs through British Council. This MOU commits us to work together more closely towards our common goal, the pursuit of the internationalization of education. Each side will pursue many significant activities, such as the promotion of educational and academic exchange; the promotion of study opportunities, assistance to support study and educational opportunities, to those seeking information and scholarships, seminars, workshops and conferences in the area of education and teacher training.”

The strategic collaboration and MoU signing of RIS and British Council shall entail to a long-term business relationship in which both parties will collaborate on a broad spectrum of different programs being offered by British Council and RIS offering its state-of-the-art campus facilities in return. This partnership aims to seek leverage in global networking; expertise and trust that will help us achieve our goals.

“At this moment of celebration, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone whose dedication and efforts have contributed to the finalization of this MOU. I am confident that through our efforts and commitment, we will be able to achieve more and to be able to continue to develop even stronger relationships and collaboration”, stated CEO RIS, Walid Mushtaq.