Robbers kill general store owner in Korangi

Robbers gunned down the owner of a superstore who tried to catch the one of the perpetrators after a robbery at his shop situated Korangi Crossing on Monday.

SHO Zaman Town Ashfaq Ahmed said Saeed Yousuf, 30, was shot dead by unidentified robbers and the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

A medico-legal examiner in his report said two bullet wounds were seen on the victim’s head and chest. SHO Ahmed said the eyewitnesses told police that two bike riders arrived at his superstore and one of them held the owner hostage on gunpoint and collected cash from counter.

“When the robber was fleeing from the shop, Saeed grabbed him from behind,” SHO said, adding the culprit fired a bullet on his chest but Saeed did not let him run. But the second robber entered the shop and shot at his head, he said, adding that the perpetrators rode away immediately.

The deceased hailed from Sehwan Sharif and he was living at Chakra Goth, Korangi, the SHO said. On October 9, a 50-year-old man was shot dead by robbers at his general store in Ashraf Colony, Mehmoodabad.

Baloch Colony police SHO Abdullah Bhutto said two men entered the general store owned by the victim, Pervez Shah, son of Anwar Shah, and held him hostage at gunpoint. After physically assaulting Pervez, the suspects shot him at close range and made away with the cash.