FO summons Indian deputy HC, protests ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotli/ Nakial Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday (October 14), resulting in the martyrdom of two children (8-year-old Saad, resident of Kainat Dherri village, and 14-year-old Humayun, resident of village Balakot), and injuries to four others, including three children, and urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement.

According to the Foreign Office, the Acting Director General (SA&Saarc) summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and told him that despite calls for restraint, India continued to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to-date, Indian forces had carried out more than 1,100 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 47 innocent civilians and injuries to 159, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians, he said, was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security, and might lead to a strategic miscalculation. The Acting Director General (SA&SAARC) urged ithe Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate the current and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the their forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He also urged that India should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India & Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.