Judiciary, army have their own accountability system: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that Nawaz Sharif won’t be able to become the prime minister despite a constitutional amendment. Shah said they were standing with parliament and democracy. The judiciary and the army have their own accountability system, he said, adding that there should also be a committee for parliament.

Nawaz has become the party chief again but won’t become the prime minister, he added.Talking to the media in Sukkur on Sunday, the opposition leader said that the conflict between the institutions weakens the state while he reiterated that politics of clash was dangerous. He said that stability in a country is the result of its economy and if there is instability in a state, then no one pays back debts.

Khursheed Shah further said that the opposition was responsible of bringing out the government’s incompetence. While lashing out at the KP government, Khursheed Shah said that KP’s claims of improvement in education sector were just claims adding that the PTI did nothing in KP.

About peace in Karachi, Khursheed Shah said that the situation in Karachi was far better than Lahore, then why can’t the government hold cricket matches in Karachi.Shah further said it is not democracy to resign while a conflict between institutions is dangerous and if the government will not be stable, then the country will face deficit.