Portugal book corner set up at NBF

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad Adding to a rich reservoir of National Book Foundation (NBF), Portugal has established Camoes Corner in NBF in the name of national poet of Portugal Luis Vas de Camoes. Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hassan was the chief guest and High Commissioner of Portugal in Pakistan Joao Paulo Sabido Costa attended the opening ceremony as guest of honour.
Islamabad Adding to a rich reservoir of National Book Foundation (NBF), Portugal has established Camoes Corner in NBF in the name of national poet of Portugal Luis Vas de Camoes. Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hassan was the chief guest and High Commissioner of Portugal in Pakistan Joao Paulo Sabido Costa attended the opening ceremony as guest of honour.
Comments