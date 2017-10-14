Mainly hot, humid weather expected

LAHORE: The city witnessed another warm day on Friday while Met Office predicted a partly cloudy weather with hot conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly trough was affecting extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was only recorded at Parachinar (02 mm) and Bagrote (01 mm), MET officials said. They added that Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Lasbella, Chhor and Mithi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35°C, minimum was 23°C and humidity level was 29 percent.