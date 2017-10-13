Dr. Baig calls on Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Hon. Consul General of Republic of Yemen, & central leader Pakistan People’s Party, called on His Holiness Dr. Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, 53rd spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community in Karachi to convey the message of Ambassador of Yemen H.E. Mohammed Motahar Alashabi. Syedna prayed for peace in Yemen and gave blessing to Dr. Baig. Yemen has historic holy places which are visited every year by a large number of Bohri community. Syedna also presented a special shawl to Dr. Baig and appreciated the services of Consulate General of Yemen in Karachi.