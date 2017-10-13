Traders laud General Bajwa’s economic vision

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Thursday lauded the economic vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated his commitment to keep Karachi, the backbone of the economy, safe from elements creating uncertainty.

The army is not only discharging its duties in a very professional manner but also keeping an eye on the economic developments in the country which is encouraging, the chamber said. Gen Bajwa has rightly observed that the growth has picked up but with sky-high debt while the current account balance is alarming, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said the army chief has stressed the need to widen the tax base, bring in fiscal discipline and introduce continuity in the economic policies without which investment would be difficult. The business community fully understands the problems of the country and realise that the current tax base is unsustainable; therefore, it must be expanded immediately, he stressed.

Shahid Butt also lauded the role of COAS and chiefs of other forces who are fully backing the CPEC which would ensure its timely completion. The national security and economy were interlinked while the country can become a stable state only if the tax net in broadened.