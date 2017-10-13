Appeal for treatment

Rawalpindi: Tariq Hafiz, a young man at fourth stage of cancer has appealed to prime minister, chief of army staff and philanthropists like Malik Riaz to assist him for treatment, says a press release.Presently, he is admitted at bed no. 13, Ward 7, Benazir Bhutto Hospital. and needed Rs700,000 for his treatment in a private hospital, which he cannot afford. He has two minor children and a wife. Anyone willing to assist him for the treat can contact him on his cell no. 0305-5289971.