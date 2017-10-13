Appeal for treatment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Tariq Hafiz, a young man at fourth stage of cancer has appealed to prime minister, chief of army staff and philanthropists like Malik Riaz to assist him for treatment, says a press release.Presently, he is admitted at bed no. 13, Ward 7, Benazir Bhutto Hospital. and needed Rs700,000 for his treatment in a private hospital, which he cannot afford. He has two minor children and a wife. Anyone willing to assist him for the treat can contact him on his cell no. 0305-5289971.
Rawalpindi: Tariq Hafiz, a young man at fourth stage of cancer has appealed to prime minister, chief of army staff and philanthropists like Malik Riaz to assist him for treatment, says a press release.Presently, he is admitted at bed no. 13, Ward 7, Benazir Bhutto Hospital. and needed Rs700,000 for his treatment in a private hospital, which he cannot afford. He has two minor children and a wife. Anyone willing to assist him for the treat can contact him on his cell no. 0305-5289971.
Comments