PTBA, FBR to collaborate

KARACHI: Tax practitioners have agreed to collaborate with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for creating awareness regarding filing of tax returns and its benefits, a statement said on Thursday.

This was agreed in a meeting held between Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) president Abdul Qadir Memon with Member FATE Nausheen Javaid Amjad at the Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi.

Memon appreciated the FBR drive to broaden the tax base and assured association’s full support in this regard, the statement said. He highlighted the activities of the association planned during 2017/19, which included establishment of PTBA Academy of Taxation; making efforts for promulgation of law regarding “Taxpayers Bill of Rights”, publication of research papers on tax and corporate laws and organising events on important tax matters in collaboration with the FBR. Member FATE explained the FBR vision of reaching each and potential taxpayers and providing services at their doorstep.