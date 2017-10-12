Thu October 12, 2017
October 12, 2017

Cat’s eye

Cat’s eye is a safety device that is generally installed to stop commuters from taking wrong turns. However in our country, the true purpose of any action is always lost. Across the country, the authorities have installed road studs – commonly known as cat’s eye – instead of speed beakers. But this safety device is contributing to the deterioration of the situation.

Many rickshaw owners have expressed that their front tyre often gets burst because of these road studs. This can lead to a complete loss of car control and is likely to result in a fatal accident. These road studs are also a big barricade for ambulances carrying patients. The National Highways Authority should look into the matter and ban the installation of items that are creating trouble for commuters.

Sibtain Shah (Kohat)

