Workshop for children with special needs

LAHORE :Hum Mashal-e-Rah, an NGO, arranged a workshop for special needs kids including slow growth, myopathy, muscular atrophies, down syndrome, autism and learning disabilities.

The chief guest on the occasion was Ali Ahmed, a blind boy, who had recently secured seven ‘As’ and had gotten admission to the State University of New York.

The event was held with the help of University of Lahore Head of the Physiotherapy Department Doctor Ashfaq Ahmed and Head of the Department Paediatrics Dr Samia Sarmad who volunteered for this crucial Mashal-e-Rah cause despite their hectic schedule as one of the leading doctors of Lahore. Parents of special needs children were happy to attend such a helping event arranged by Hum Mashal-e-Rah team.

Professor, doctors and people from all walks of life participated in the workshop. The workshop was arranged with the help of University of Lahore Physiotherapy Department. Dr Ashfaq Ahmed and Dr Samia Sarmad highlighted the diseases.

Dr Samia Sarmad and her team of doctors, Dr Seema Qayyum, an eye specialist Children Hospital, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Radiologist General Hospital Lahore, Dr Najam-ul-Hussnain, ENT specialist Lahore General Hospital, Dr Ayesha Hadayet, Child Psychologist, Dr Saed Aftab Physician, Asma Akram, counsellor psychologist, renowned celebrities and well-wishers and on the volunteer list of Hum Mashal-e-Rah team contribute to the cause.

Talking to the media at the event, the participating doctors said there needs to be more and more awareness regarding this cause as currently majority of the people don’t even understand the nature of these diseases.

Therefore there needs to be more activity generated to spread awareness among parents so that they should seek medical help for their children without wasting time.