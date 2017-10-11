Upgraded Awam Express inauguration today

LAHORE :Minister Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate Awam Express after its up-gradation at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Wednesday (today).

Over 100 million rupees have been incurred upon at the up-gradation of the Awam Express. The minister has also ordered up-gradation of Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Akbar Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express.

IGP railways: Pakistan Railways IGP Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan called on Director General (Punjab) Rangers Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat at his office here Tuesday. Both discussed issues of mutual interests. Railways Police returned the belongings of a passenger who forgot them during his journey at Business Express. SP Railways appreciated railway police officials for returning safely all the belongings of a passenger who was identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed. He also awarded, Railway Police official Zaheer Ahmed, a commemoration certificate.

SOPs: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed directed all bus stands owners to strictly follow the SOPs of RTA office or to face stern action.

He was chairing a meeting regarding renewal of bus stands and six bus body building workshops. Regional Transport Authority Lahore Secretary Ghias-ud-Din Ahmed and Lorry Adda Administrator Shahid Kalyani also attended the meeting.

Ghias-ud-Din briefed DC Lahore about the current position of bus stands in Lahore and revealed that some bus stand owners had extended their bus stands without permission and they had also been found using non-permitted routes.

Sumair Ahmed Syed directed all bus stands owners to submit their renewal case after one month. About the renewal of bus body building licenses, he had constituted a committee consisted of Secretary RTA and Administrator Lorry Adda.

MOU: Lahore Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a private educational institute to facilitate children of cops. The ceremony was held at DIG OPS office on Tuesday. CCPO Lahore said kids of martyr cops can get 40 percent, kids of injured 30 percent and kids of serving and retired cops can get 15 percent discount at the institute.