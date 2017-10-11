Wed October 11, 2017
October 11, 2017

Build parks

The fourth largest city of Sindh, Larkana has a great historical significance. The city is famous for its educationists, sports and agriculture. Many prominent politicians of the country are also closely associated with the city. However when it comes to development work, this city is often ignored. Different governments vowed to start development work in Larkana, but so far nothing has been done. The proposal of building a family park in the city hasn’t seen the light of day to date.

Parks allow families to take a small break from their busy schedules and enjoy the nature. Due to the unavailability of a family park, many young boys turn to hotels or other places which are not suitable for young boys. The local authorities are requested to take notice of this serious issue and make a proper plan to start the development of a family park in Larkana.

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh (Larkana)

