Three soldiers martyred in NWA attack

MIRANSHAH: Three soldiers were martyred and eight others sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on a vehicle of security forces in the Dosali tehsil of North Waziristan Agency (NWA), official sources said on Monday.

The sources said the soldiers of the Shawal Rifles were on a routine patrol in Dosali when their vehicle was attacked in the Asadkhel area. “Three soldiers identified as Amjad Ali, Mohsin Ali and Jabir Ali were martyred and eight others sustained injuries in the attack,” the sources added.

The injured soldiers including Asad, Noor Wali, Munir Hussain, Mehdi Hussain, Shaheer Ali, Zamin Khan and two others were taken to a hospital. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation.The Miranshah-Razmak Road was closed to all kinds of traffic. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the incident till the filing of the report.