Turkish delegation visits BU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad Delegation from Turkish Universities visited Bahria University for Educational Expo here on Monday. The delegation included representatives of Yasar University and Istanbul Sehir University. BU Students and Faculty participated actively in the Expo. The delegation during the visit saw campus facilities at BU and appreciated the quality of education and infrastructure available to students for academic and non-academic activities.
Islamabad Delegation from Turkish Universities visited Bahria University for Educational Expo here on Monday. The delegation included representatives of Yasar University and Istanbul Sehir University. BU Students and Faculty participated actively in the Expo. The delegation during the visit saw campus facilities at BU and appreciated the quality of education and infrastructure available to students for academic and non-academic activities.
Comments