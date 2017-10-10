Tue October 10, 2017
Islamabad

October 10, 2017

Turkish delegation visits BU

Islamabad Delegation from Turkish Universities visited Bahria University for Educational Expo here on Monday. The delegation included representatives of Yasar University and Istanbul Sehir University. BU Students and Faculty participated actively in the Expo. The delegation during the visit saw campus facilities at BU and appreciated the quality of education and infrastructure available to students for academic and non-academic activities.

