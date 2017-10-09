Justice Javed Iqbal to head NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday notified the appointment of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB after the government and the opposition reached an agreement on his appointment.

“The President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after consultations with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly,” said the notification.

It said the new chairman will serve for a ‘non-extendable’ period of four years ‘from the date he assumes the charge of the office’.Earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah made the announcement about the new appointment.

Khursheed claimed that the name was finalised in consultation with all the political parties but did not tell whether the PTI had agreed to the choice.Khursheed said Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was suitable for the post of NAB chairman, as he had good reputation.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed the hope that the new chairman will live up to the expectations of the nation.The PPP had proposed the name of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for the post of chairman NAB.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Khursheed Shah held four rounds of consultations in which both gave three names each.The prime minister suggested the names of Justice (retd) Rehmat Jaffery, Justice (retd) Ejaz Chaudhry and DG IB Aftab Sultan, while Khursheed proposed the names of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Justice (retd) Faqeer Muhammad Khokhar and ex-secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmed.

During meetings with the prime minister, Khursheed Shah had also given the names proposed by the PTI and MQM-P.The PTI had proposed the names of Justice (retd) Falak Sher, Shoaib Suddle and Arbab Shahzeb, while the MQM-P proposed the names of ex-secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad, Justice (retd) Ghous Muhammad and Justice (retd) Mehmood Alam.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has served as the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court from where he retired on May 31, 2011.He was also appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Supreme Court on March 9, 2007.He had also headed an inquiry panel in 2011 to probe the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a US raid in Abbottabad.

Born in Quetta on August 1, 1936, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was appointed as the public prosecutor in 1971.

He also served as deputy secretary and acting secretary Law Ministry in 1981.He started his judicial carrier in 1982 as sessions judge, served as Registrar High Court in 1990 and the same year he was appointed as a High Court judge.

He took oath under the PCO in 1999 and was appointed as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court on February 4, 2000.

On April 28, 2000 he took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court and when the then chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry was removed by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in March 2007, he served as the acting chief justice.

He was one of the judges who refused to take oath after the proclamation of emergency during the dictatorial rule of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in November 2007.

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with The News on Sunday evening, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said though he had no desire for the office, he will spare no effort to live up to the expectations of the nation since trust had been reposed in him for a significant task.

Justice Javed said he would try to ensure supremacy of justice in the process of accountability as justice was key to success of any system.

The designated NAB chief said he would assume the office this week, as no oath-taking was involved in resuming the assignment.He said he needed the prayers of the whole nation to fulfil his duties.

Justice Javaid Iqbal who’s vast judicial experience under his belt said he understood the intricacies of the new assignment and will elevate the prestige of the office.He will likely have courtesy meeting with his predecessor Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Monday (today), sources said.An extensive briefing from the senior officials of the NAB would be arranged for him this week about their working at the new headquarters of the bureau, the sources added.