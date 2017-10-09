Mon October 09, 2017
Peshawar

October 9, 2017

Two killed in Tank road mishap

TANK: Two persons were killed when a passenger van plunged into a ditch in Manzai area here on Sunday, police sources said.

They said that a passenger van was on way to Tank from South Waziristan Agency when it fell into the ditch in Manzai, leaving two passengers dead.

“Twelve passengers sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank,” a police official said. The injured also included two tribal elders Khushdil Khan and Ibrahim Khan.

