Bruguera, Medina named Spanish Davis, Fed Cup captains

MADRID: Two-time French Open champion Sergi Bruguera was named captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team on Sunday with Anabel Medina to take over as Fed Cup captain, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) announced on Sunday.

“The board have unanimously decided to name Sergi Bruguera and Anabel Medina as captains for the Spanish Davis and Fed Cup teams,” the RTET said in a statement.Both replace Conchita Martinez who was dismissed from her role in charge of both teams last month.

Bruguera’s first tie will see Spain host 2015 winners Great Britain between February 2-4.Medina has the task of leading a Spanish Fed Cup team, containing Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, back to World Group I away to Italy on February 10 and 11 next year.