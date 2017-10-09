PFA seals restaurant

Rawalpindi: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a restaurant for providing unhygienic food to customers and discarded huge quantity of substandard food products from different eateries during a crackdown in three districts of Rawalpindi division.

According to the Punjab Food Authority spokesman, Al-Sareed Restaurant was sealed on the basis of poor sanitation arrangements, presence of web cobs, presence of insects and other issues. He said that PFA Rawalpindi teams also confiscated 400 ‘gutkka’ packs, 16 litres rancid cooking oils, 2kg non-food grade colour during operation.

In Chakwal, PFA teams imposed Rs15,000 fine to three bakeries for using non-food grade colour and substandard oil. Team have also discarded 600grams chemical, 2kg non-food grade colour, 12kg substandard sweets and 16kg oil along with imposed fine ticket of Rs 3000 to general store over selling ‘guttka’. Further, PFA issued warnings notices to several food points for poor arrangements.