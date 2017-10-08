Sun October 08, 2017
I
INP
October 8, 2017

Three FC men injured in Dera Bugti landmine explosion

DERA BUGTI: Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured when a landmine exploded near security forces vehicle here on Saturday.

FC sources said that a vehicle of the paramilitary force struck landmine planted by unknown miscreants by roadside in Kalera area of Dera Bugti.

The vehicle was damaged in the landmine leaving three FC men injured who were rushed to hospital for treatment.  The security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion and launched search operation.

 

