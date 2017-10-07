Sat October 07, 2017
October 7, 2017

Water shortage

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has estimated a 20 percent increase in water shortage. At present, the total availability of water for agricultural purposes is 29.48 million acre feet (MAF). This shortage of water has taken a heavy toll on two major water reservoirs  Mangla and Tarbela.

There is an urgent need for constructing additional reservoirs on an urgent basis. Besides, the colossal conveyance losses of water in the irrigation system must be addressed so as to ensure increase in irrigation efficiency.

Khan Faraz (Peshawar)

