Pakistan elected as chair of ‘Global HR Standard on HR Metrics’

BALI: Pakistan has been elected as chair of global HR Standard on HR Metrics during ISO Standards meeting at Bali, says a press release.

Currently there are 162 countries in ISO. This is a great honour for Pakistan that it is among leading countries including the USA, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Canada, which are chairing one standard each at ISO Geneva.

TC 260 Plenary meeting was held in Bali, Indonesia at the Hilton Garden. Zahid Mubarak, CEO HR Metrics/President SHRM represented Pakistan at ISO TC 260 meeting. ISO Standards are desired by WTO for companies operating in global market. The MNCs parent headquarter is likely to adopt these standards. In the interest of Pak economy, we will also encourage local companies to benefit from these standards, with a view to promoting consistency and standardise the workforce management practices in terms of responsibilities and performance expectation. ISO initiated standardisation of HR and formed a technical committee (TC 260) during 2011.

World standards day is celebrated around the globe on Oct 14 each year. HR Standards Conference is planned at Karachi on the same day. Sindh governor will join as the chief guest. At country level, all standards committees operate under national standards body. Pakistan standards and Quality Control Authority supervises and supports the work of HR Standards in Pakistan.