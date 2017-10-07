Aviation adviser visits PIA booking office

Islamabad :Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Methab Ahmad Khan had a surprise visit of PIA booking office on Friday in Rawalpindi to inspect the provided facilities to the clients and passengers.

Besides, Aviation Secretary Irfan Elahi, PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool and other officials accompanied him in this surprise visit. He inspected the different sections of the PIA office including the ticket section.

Adviser to Prime Minister Sardar Methab Ahmad Khan stood in the queue of ticket section without any protocol and met the passengers to inquire about standards and performance of PIA staff. He also observed the professional relationship of ticket department with passengers.

Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Methab Khan appreciated the PIA Rawalpindi staff on their attentiveness and urged them to perform their duties in an efficient and vigilant manner. "We all should owe PIA as it is our national institution which needs our attention to retrieve its lost position. He assured that soon we are going to meet this milestone with the help of the efficient officers and staff," he said.